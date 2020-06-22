Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 605 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 24.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 41.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 116.8% in the first quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 286,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 154,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

