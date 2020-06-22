Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $41 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ:MSGS opened at $159.00 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $148.49 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

