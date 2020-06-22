Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 165.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of National Instruments worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NATI stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

