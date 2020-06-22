Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the first quarter worth $66,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the first quarter worth $108,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 44.1% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

MCN stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

