Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Crake Asset Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 647.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 213,700 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 12.8% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.02.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.