Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vail Resorts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vail Resorts by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vail Resorts by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $182.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

