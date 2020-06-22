Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 783,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $41,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

