Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $113,249,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $46,581,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,635,000 after buying an additional 425,641 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $127.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

