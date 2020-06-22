Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 283,680 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $209,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

