Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 124,500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124,500 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.3% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

