Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 30,762 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

