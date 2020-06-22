Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,724 Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,724 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 39,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 13.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

