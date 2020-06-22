GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,630 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of GameStop worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 1,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSE GME opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GME. ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

In other news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

