Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,198 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

