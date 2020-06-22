Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $633.10 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 62,137 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $633,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.02.

AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

