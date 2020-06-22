Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 67,910 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $39,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $133,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,330 shares in the company, valued at $943,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,190. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Semtech stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.