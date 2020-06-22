Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,593 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $41,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

