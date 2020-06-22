Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.02.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.