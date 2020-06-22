Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.68 Million Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,111,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,526 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $37,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,564,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.