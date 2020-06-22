Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Quidel worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $210.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $217.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

