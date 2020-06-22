Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.08 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 270,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $40,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $26.16 on Monday. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

