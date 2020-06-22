Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 616,426 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 264,676 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NMFC. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 272,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $2,614,008.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,240,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,366,394.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Kline acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 622,861 shares of company stock worth $5,425,708. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMFC stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $883.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.17. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.