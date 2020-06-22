ETF Managers Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $349.72 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

