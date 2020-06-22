Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $39,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.7% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 365,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 302,793 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $10,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 137,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

LSXMA opened at $35.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

