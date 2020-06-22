Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

