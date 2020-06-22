Ajo LP Sells 4,904 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.02.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

