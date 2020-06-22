Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.