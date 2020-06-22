Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,330 shares of company stock worth $6,120,196 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $67.51 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.