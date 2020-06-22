Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after buying an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,899 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,725,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 732,810 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.