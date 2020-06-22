FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen Sells 3,850 Shares

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 3,850 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,437,200.

FirstService stock opened at C$136.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FirstService Corp has a 1-year low of C$83.36 and a 1-year high of C$149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$850.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 3.2899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.81%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

