APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 668.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

