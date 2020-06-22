Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,414,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,076,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 308,926 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,033,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,288,000 after purchasing an additional 412,716 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,909,000 after purchasing an additional 196,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 93,785 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $35.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

