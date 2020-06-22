Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow Sells 10,000 Shares

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,500.42.

Franco Nevada stock opened at C$178.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of C$105.93 and a twelve month high of C$214.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$157.90.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.5208521 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from C$175.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$159.67.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

