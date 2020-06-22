Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow Sells 10,000 Shares

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,500.42.
Franco Nevada stock opened at C$178.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of C$105.93 and a twelve month high of C$214.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$157.90.
Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.5208521 earnings per share for the current year.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
