Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,492 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 2.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,677,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 46,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 717,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IAE opened at $7.29 on Monday. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

