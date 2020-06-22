APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 25,488 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.64% of United Rentals worth $47,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 72,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $155.51 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.13.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

