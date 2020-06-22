Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678,061 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.38% of Amcor worth $49,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $76,166,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $67,999,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $70,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,023 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Amcor by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.31 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

