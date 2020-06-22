APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 330.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $170.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

