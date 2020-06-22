Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

LNT opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

