APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,078,602 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,078,602 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $49,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.83 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.