Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 103,500 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2,675.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.