Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.50% of MGIC Investment worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $52,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $20,547,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 1,912,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $14,631,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Shares of MTG opened at $8.28 on Monday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

