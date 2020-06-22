Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plexus worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PLXS stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $481,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.