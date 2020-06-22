Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 445,700 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 447.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 445,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $32.29 on Monday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

