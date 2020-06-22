54,266 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,662 shares of company stock worth $10,589,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

