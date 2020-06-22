54,266 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,662 shares of company stock worth $10,589,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co.
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
Franco Nevada Corp Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow Sells 10,000 Shares
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 25,488 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
Amcor plc Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.
