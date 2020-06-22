Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,799 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

