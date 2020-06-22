Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in CNOOC by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNOOC by 2,182.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CNOOC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of CEO stock opened at $113.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.34. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $5.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

