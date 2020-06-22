APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 663,098 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 663,098 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.40% of Cincinnati Financial worth $48,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 17,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.78 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.