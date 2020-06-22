Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,208,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $34,606,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 3,522,340 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,050,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,226,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after buying an additional 3,321,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $43,215,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In other news, Director Murray J. Mccabe bought 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Also, CEO John V. Arabia purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,942 shares of company stock valued at $605,254. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

