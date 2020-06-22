Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NYSE:CR opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

