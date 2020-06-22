PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,833 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.23% of PACCAR worth $47,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after buying an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,543,000 after buying an additional 159,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $283,130,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,939,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,685,000 after buying an additional 188,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

